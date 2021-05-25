Oil spill closes County Tyrone road
An oil spill has closed the Granville Road, Dungannon, between the Ballygawley roundabout and Eglish Road this morning.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 8:14 am
Updated
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 8:20 am
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
--
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.