Police crackdown on 'dangerous' cars following safey concerns
A car was in such a dangerous condition that it required the assistance of a breakdown vehicle to transport it home, according a social media post by Mid Ulster PSNI.
The vehicle, which had springs cut and various other dangerous defects, was one of ten stopped during a joint operation carried out by the police and the Driver & Vehicle Agency in response to concerns raised by the public about road safety.
A further eight vehicles received fixed penalty tickets as well as a number of vehicle rectification notices.
Defects ranged from defective tyres, leaking brake pipes, illegally tinted windows (obstructing view), and a badly rusted underneath chassis.
One vehicle was outstanding and received a clear bill of health with no defects.
Neighbourhood Sergeant Downey has this message for all car owners: “Regardless of whether your vehicle has received an MOT exemption or has just passed its MOT, you still need to maintain it so that it is safe for the roads. Think of your own safety as well as the safety of others.”
---
