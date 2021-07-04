Police warn motorists to exercise 'extreme caution' due to heavy rainfall
Police are asking motorists to exercise extreme caution in the Dungannon area due to heavy rainfall.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 5:37 pm
Updated
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 5:38 pm
They are advising motorists that the A4, between Ballygawley Roundabout and Dungannon, which was closed due to a road traffic collision, has now reopened.
--
