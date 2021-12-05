PSNI call for common sense as car spotted taking up four parking spaces

The picture was posted on the Facebook page of the Mid Ulster PSNI at 4pm on Saturday; it was taken somewhere in Cookstown, though it is not clear where.

The post generated a colossal quantity of responses.

The accompanying text reads: “Despite how it appears in Cookstown, there is no requirement for cars to social distance.

“Friendly reminder to consider how you park, especially with shops being so busy in the run up to Christmas.”

At time of writing, the Facebook post had just over 500 comments from social media users – a great many of them sympathetic to the driver in question.

Here is a small selection:

> Sharyn Hyndman: “Would help if the bloody parking spaces were big enough to accommodate the average vehicles these days. Get into the space then no room to open doors to get out unless you’re like Olive Oyl from Popeye!”

> Colin Bell: “With people having no respect for other people’s motors I don’t blame the Audi owner parking like that; families with kids letting them swing the doors open and hitting the cars, there’s no wonder they’re doing that. And sometimes it’s not the kids, it’s other motorists that don’t care.”

> Cheryl Connolly: “Maybe they needed extra space to get out. Maybe parent-and-child or disabled spaces was full.”

> (in reply) Rob O’hanlon: “Even if it was the case, they didn’t need to park over 4 spaces!”

> Jason Scott: “Am all about taking 2 spaces, but 4 is a little greedy. But good on you at the same time, as too many inconsiderate people dinging doors. Work hard for what we have, for others to destroy it.”

> Tal Dickson: “Taking up four spaces is just fricking ridiculous. This is as bad as someone taking away a disabled space who isn’t disabled.”

> (aimed at the PSNI) Kieran Devlin: “Have you nothing better to do?”

For more news and opinion, return to the News Letter’s homepage >>> here <<<——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.