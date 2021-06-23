PSNI confirm name and age of man killed in road traffic collision
The PSNI has confirmed the name of the man who died following a two vehicle road traffic collision on Wednesday morning.
The PSNI confirmed the death of the man after a road traffic collision at the Cookstown Road area of Dungannon.
The man was 20 year-old Cathair O’Dochartaigh.
Inspector Johnstone said: “Shortly before 6:10am, it was reported that a black Audi A4 and a Scania lorry were involved in the incident.
"Cathair, who was the driver of the Audi A4 tragically died at the scene as a result of his injuries."
He added: “Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 335 23/06/21.”
The Cookstown Road is now open again.