PSNI confirm name and age of man killed in road traffic collision

An image taken at the scene of the collision.

The PSNI confirmed the death of the man after a road traffic collision at the Cookstown Road area of Dungannon.

The man was 20 year-old Cathair O’Dochartaigh.

Inspector Johnstone said: “Shortly before 6:10am, it was reported that a black Audi A4 and a Scania lorry were involved in the incident.

"Cathair, who was the driver of the Audi A4 tragically died at the scene as a result of his injuries."

He added: “Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 335 23/06/21.”