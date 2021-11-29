Public urged to view and discussplans for Cookstown Bypass

The public and interested parties are encouraged to come along and view the exhibition, which will be held on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 December in the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre, Burn Road, Cookstown between the hours of 11am to 9pm.

Due to the Covid restrictions, a booking system of half hourly time slots is in place and appointments must be made with the booking office at the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre at 028 867 69949.

Mid Ulster District Council Chairperson, Councillor Paul McLean said: “A bypass for Cookstown has long been identified as critical to Mid Ulster’s infrastructure needs and the development of the preferred route is an important milestone in the delivery of the scheme. I would encourage local people to take advantage of the opportunity to view the plans and contribute to the discussion about how active travel options are also being incorporated.”

Traffic jams in Cookstown

Infrastructure Minister Mallon said: “The proposed route which is approximately 4km has been designed as a wide single carriageway, with overtaking opportunities in both directions. As part of my commitment to delivering green infrastructure and providing greater opportunities for active travel I am pleased to confirm there will also be provision of a footway/cycleway along the entire scheme. The project also includes plans to upgrade the Sandholes Link Road including the provision of a footway/cycleway.

“The Cookstown Bypass scheme provides a significant opportunity to remove strategic traffic from the town centre of Cookstown. In parallel with design development of the bypass scheme, it is also planned to commission a separate feasibility study on how the decongestion benefits of the proposed bypass can facilitate the enhancement and reshaping of Cookstown town centre,”

