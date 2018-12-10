Section of A6 to close this week

A section of the A6, between Mid-Ulster and Belfast, will be closed for a time on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to allow for roadworks.

The A6 will be closed in both directions from Castledawson Roundabout to Hillhead Road on Monday from 10:00pm to Tuesday at 6:00am.

Westbound diversion via Brecart Roundabout, Roguery Road, Toome, Creagh Road, Aughrim Road, Magherafelt Bypass, Castledawson Roundabout

Eastbound diversion via Knockcloughrim, Hillhead Road, A6 Mainline.

The A6 and the M22 will be closed in both directions between Toome (Brecart Roundabout) and M22 Junction two from 10:00pm on Tuesday to 6:00am on Wednesday.

Eastbound diversion via Brecart Roundabout, Roguery Road, B52 Portglenone Road, Randalstown Town Centre, M22 J2.

Westbound diversion via M22 J2, Randalstown Town Centre, Staffordstown Road, Drumderg Roundabout.

People are advised to allow extra time for their journey