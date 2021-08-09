Serious crash closes section of Glenshane Road: traffic diverted through Maghera

Diversions are in place at the junction of Tobermore Road and Glenshane Road, with traffic being diverted through Maghera, and at the junction of Garvagh Road and Main Street, Dungiven, and also at the junction of Lisnamuck Road and Lisnamuck Hill.

Section of Glenshane Road closed due to serious road traffic accident.