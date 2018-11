Motorists across Northern Ireland are being advised of potential icy road conditions tonight.

The Department for Infrastructure has warned that road temperatures are forecast to fall close to or below freezing tonight, bringing a risk of frost and icy conditions.

“Salting of the main roads that are likely to be affected is planned for this evening,” spokesperson said.

“Road users are advised to take care, particularly when travelling on untreated roads.”