Three taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Dungannon

Police are investigating the collision at the Hollow Mills Avenue area of the town.

Inspector Knipe said: “At around 8:20pm, it was reported that a Citroen Berlingo and a black Seat Leon were involved in the incident.

"A man in his 50s, a 19 year old man and a 16 year old female were taken to hospital for their injuries following the incident.

Police are appealing for information.

“Enquiries are continuing, with officers keen to speak with anyone on the Agharan Road in Dungannon prior to the incident or driving on the Hollow Mills Avenue area at around 8:20pm. Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 1872 12/09/21.

---

