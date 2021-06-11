Traffic collision closes Magherafelt road

Police are asking motorists to avoid the Desertmartin Road, Magherafelt, following a road traffic collision this afternoon.

By Stanley Campbell
Friday, 11th June 2021, 5:10 pm
Updated Friday, 11th June 2021, 5:12 pm

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

There are no further details at present.

