Two-vehicle collision closes Dungannon town centre
Police are asking motorists to avoid to Dungannon town centre following a road traffic collision.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:56 pm
Updated
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:58 pm
They say Market Square is presently closed after crash involving two vehicles. Drivers should seek an alternative route for their journey.
There are no further details at this stage.
--
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.