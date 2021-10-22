Two-vehicle collision closes Dungannon town centre

Police are asking motorists to avoid to Dungannon town centre following a road traffic collision.

By Stanley Campbell
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:56 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:58 pm

They say Market Square is presently closed after crash involving two vehicles. Drivers should seek an alternative route for their journey.

There are no further details at this stage.

