Tyrone residents believed potholed road was 'an accident waiting to happen'

The Mid Ulster Council representative said: “A number of residents in the Loughshore area had raised the condition of the Killycolpy Road with me and identified a number of sections where potholes had been repeatedly opening in the same places for a number of years now.

"Residents and road users would have noticed several large and dangerous potholes opening on the road earlier this year and whilst these potholes were eventually filled in, residents were concerned that this was just another temporary fix, as the routine maintenance schedule means this road is only inspected every three months and as a high trafficked road this was not sustainable.

"After raising these concerns on several occasions with DFI officials, I am pleased to see that re-surfacing works will commence on 26th July and I am hopeful that this will lead to a safer road and a more long term solution for road users.”

Picture showng the potholed surface of Kilcoply Road, Ardboe.

In addition to the proposed road works, Councillor McAleer has also thanked the DFI Mid Ulster North Section officials for surface dressing works that have been carried out on the dead-end road off the main Killycolpy Road at Carnan Corner at the end of June.

He continued: “The condition of this road has been raised with me by residents on a number of occasions over the past 18 months, as potholes have been continually opening in the same places and patch works have done nothing to improve the condition of the road in the long run.

"The local engineer has said he is hopeful the recent surface dressing works will seal the road and prevent a reoccurrence of these issues and keep the road in a more reasonable condition for the next number of years”.

