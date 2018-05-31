TT 2018: Tyco BMW team manager Philip Neill 'numb' after Dan Kneen's tragic death

Tyco BMW team manager Philip Neill has spoken of his shock following the tragic death of Dan Kneen in a crash in practice for the Isle of Man TT.

The 30-year-old lost his life after coming off at the Churchtown section of the course on the run towards Ramsey on the opening lap of Superbike practice on Wednesday evening.

Dan Kneen with Tyco BMW team owners Philip (left) and Hector (second right) Neill at the Ulster Grand Prix last year.

Neill said: “We are all numb at the moment if I’m truly honest. Dan had settled in superbly well here at Tyco BMW, as previous results have shown, and having set his best-ever lap around the TT Circuit just last night, he proved his credentials as a potential winner this year.

“Our thoughts tonight though, are not about racing, but with Dan’s family and friends. He was a popular, hard-working lad who loved his racing and he will be sorely missed by all that knew him, and that includes everyone at TAS Racing.”

The crash happened 15 years to the day that David Jefferies was killed in practice.

Dan’s death was the third tragedy to befall the team at the TT, with Japanese rider Yoshinari Matsushita killed in a crash at Ballacrye during practice in 2013.

A second incident occurred involving a collision between a rider and the course car, which was travelling to the scene at Churchtown. The rider was airflifted to hospital but no details were provided.