Two due in court after £1m drugs seizure

Two men have been charged following the seizure of £1m of Class A drugs in the Mid Ulster area.

Detectives from Organised Crime Unit have charged a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old man with possession of criminal property, concealing criminal property, possession of Class A drugs and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply following searches in Mid Ulster in which £1 million of Class A drugs were recovered.

The men are due to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court this morning (Saturday).