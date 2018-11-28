Two people and a dog stranded in ‘adverse weather’ rescued by lifeboat crews

Two people and a dog have been rescued by Lough Neagh Rescue after becoming stranded in ‘adverse weather’.

The Lough Neagh Coastguard Rescue Team said it tasked a lifeboat yesterday morning at 10.29am after reports of people starnded on Tolans Flat.

A spokesperson said: “The team responded along with Kinnego Lifeboat.

“The Lifeboat extracted the casualties from the island and landed them at Gawleys Gate were they were met by ourselves.

“We then transported the two persons and a dog back to their vehicles with some safety advice along the way. The team returned to Station and made ready for the next call.”