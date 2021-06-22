Two taken to hospital after early morning crash near Magherafelt

The single vehicle collision happened on the Glenmaquill Road around 1.15am, and police are appealing for eye witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers responded, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

“The driver, aged in her forties, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath. She has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

PSNI picture of the crash scene this morning.

“Two people – the driver and passenger – were transported to hospital by NIAS to be checked for injuries.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 96 of 21/06/21.

