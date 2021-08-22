Two women are injured in Castledawson road crash

A general picture of police at an accident scene

Inspector Lucas said: “Police received a report shortly before 1am of a single vehicle road traffic collision at Hillhead Road.

“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Two women were taken from the scene to hospital for treatment for their injuries. They both remain in hospital at this time, and the Hillhead Road remains closed.

“One arrest was made in relation to this incident, and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed it, or captured dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 124 of 22/08/21.”

