Tyrone gundog enthusiast killed in Scottish crash to be buried

The funeral of the Stewartstown gundog enthusiast who died in a three-vehicle crash in Scotland a week ago, is due to take place on Tuesday.

Alan Neill (70), of North Street in the Co Tyrone village, was driving a pick-up with a trailer containing a number of dogs when it was in collision with a lorry and car on the A75 near Creetown in Dumfries and Galloway at 2.45am on Saturday (July 7).

Mr Neill's funeral procession is expected to leave his daughter Heather's home in Coagh for a service in Donaghendry Parish Church, Stewartstown, at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

A 43-year-old woman who had been driving the car was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious back injuries. A 14-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the car, and the 25-year-old man who had been driving the lorry were both uninjured.

Two dogs are understood to have died in the specialist trailer being towed by the pick-up, while three others received veterinary care. One dog is believed to be missing. Mr Neill was well known in the field trial world as a breeder, trainer, handler and judge.

Sergeant Bob McNay of the Trunk Roads Policing Group said, "Enquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and we are continuing our appeal for witnesses to the actual crash, or any of the vehicles prior to the crash."

Mr Neill, who was predeceased by his wife Sheila, is survived by daughers Sharon and Heather and two grandchildren.

Donations can be made to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

