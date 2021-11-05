Tyrone punter profits £6,000 from incredible horse racing picks

The anonymous customer placed the bets via their local BoyleSports shop and selected four horses running at Chelmsford on Thursday evening. They placed the same four horses into a £2.50 each way accumulator and £1 each way Lucky 15 amounting to a stake of £35.

The winners were Internationalangel in the 4.25 at 5/1, You’re Hired in the 4.55 at 13/2, Dark Side Prince in the 5.25 at 7/2 and Iesha in the 6.25 at 9/2.

After a very successful day with some brilliantly priced winners, the customer won a stunning amount of £2,826.77 from the accumulator and another £2,210.28 from the Lucky 15 meaning a stunning amount of £6,037.05 was won.

Lucky win for Tyrone punter.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Well done to our customer in Tyrone after spending £35 to win a huge amount of £6,037.05. We wish our customer happy spending and huge congratulations on the big win.”

