Tyrone Somme in final tribute to fallen

In the last of their five-year long series of concerts, parades and events, Tyrone Somme Memorial Association with pay a final tribute to all the local soldiers who fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice in WW1.

The ‘War to end Wars’ concert and act of remembrance will take place in the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown on Saturday, November 17, at 8pm, in what promises to be a fitting tribute to the soldiers of the 36th Ulster, 10th and 16th Irish Divisions.

TSMA Chairman, Michael Wilson said: “We hope people will use the concert as a opportunity to pay their own tribute to their ancestors; not everyone can go to Belgium or France, some people are not comfortable as yet to attend the War Memorial ceremonies and not everyone is in the Loyal Orders who have recently held their own Act of Remembrance to the Cookstown and Moneymore WW1 war dead. Our concert and Act of Remembrance is open to everyone and we invite those members of the public attending to lay their own wreaths or floral tributes during our closing ceremony, all of which can be relocated to the Cenotaph by our members on 18th Nov if so desired.

“The concert itself features the ‘Hounds of Ulster’ who will transport you back to the 1900’s with their fusion of Ulster Scot and Irish traditional tunes and songs, while Paul Elliott, who first made his big breakthrough as a performer at our concert in 2014, will again deliver his superbly poignant WW1 songs and Airs.

“To finish off the night the highly talented Pipers and Drummers of the award winning Tullylagan Pipe Band will play us into our Act of Remembrance, add to this two famous war poems written by Wilfred Owens and Lieutenant John McCrea, we believe this will be a fitting curtain call to our five years of tributes, which have totalled in excess of 200 events.”

Tickets for the night are available by contacting Michael on 07710663503 or the Burnavon Box office.