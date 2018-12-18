UDA graffiti daubed on Co Tyrone bilingual signage

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has slammed those responsible for dubbing UDA graffiti on an Irish language road sign outside Caledon, Co Tyrone.

The Fermanagh South MLA said: “This attack in Caledon is the latest in a series of attacks on Irish language road signs across this area in recent months.

“The vandalism of this sign is indicative of the attitude of some in society who show a complete disregard and lack of respect for the Irish identity.

“This type of vandalism is completely unacceptable and again brings into sharp focus the need for protection of Irish Language rights through Acht na Gaeilge.

“Anybody removing, destroying or vandalising bilingual signs is involved in criminal damage and should be reported to the PSNI.”