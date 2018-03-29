Ulster Orchestra set to perform at the Burnavon Theatre

The Ulster Orchestra is back on the road this Spring, with its popular ‘On Your Doorstep’ concert series and Cookstown is the first stop.

Next month will see the full Orchestra take the stage at three fabulous venues, bringing a stunning evening of music to the people of Northern Ireland.

First stop is at The Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown on Wednesday, April 18, the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen on Thursday 19th April and The Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena on Friday 20th April.

The Orchestra’s Cookstown performance, is this time under the baton of renowned conductor Tecwyn Evans. This beautiful programme includes Rossini’s Overture to ‘The Barber of Seville’, one of the most loved and best-recognised works in the classical/opera repertoire.

Performed by their charismatic Principal Clarinet, Francesco Paolo Scola, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto is the musical genius’s last instrumental piece and one of his most poignant concertos, he died less than two months after its premier.

The original concerto was written for the outstanding Viennese clarinettist, Anton Stadler and has become a film music favourite, featuring in ‘The King’s Speech’, ‘27 Dresses’ and ‘Out of Africa’.

Then to finish, one of Mendelssohn’s most popular works, Symphony No. 4 Italian.

The Ulster Orchestra Spring Tour is part of the On Your Doorstep series of regional concerts which is a great initiative and allows the Ulster Orchestra to bring world-class music to as diverse a range of venues and audiences as possible, across Northern Ireland.

For tickets visit www.burnavon.com or call their box office on (028) 8676 9949.