Upperlands to get new play area

A new play area for Upperlands has received planning permission from Mid Ulster District Council.

The new playground will be developed at Kilrea Road in the village, one of two projects to be funded by the Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership as part of a district-wide village renewal programme worth £2.8M over three years.



Incorporating climbing frames, swings a fully inclusive roundabout and picnic area, the development will transform an unused piece of ground, as Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Cáthal Mallaghan, explained:



“Access to open space and the opportunity to play are essential in any community and the play park in Upperlands will enhance the overall look of the village, as well as improve the quality of recreational facilities for local children.



“I look forward to seeing work underway and the play park completed”.



The Upperlands play area project is being part funded under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union. Work is expected to begin in August / September 2018.