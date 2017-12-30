Vandalised Mid Ulster gateway sign repaired

SDLP Councillor Martin Kearney has welcomed the swift action of council staff to repair damage to the newly-erected Mid-Ulster Council gateway sign at Glenone Bridge near Portglenone.

"I wish to thank the Council Staff for their quick response to re-instate the newly- erected Welcome sign at the entry point to Mid-Ulster at Glenone. The damage to this sign and other smaller bi-lingual signs overnight in nearby Culbann and Ballynease is to be rightly condemned.

"The launch of both Irish and Ulster-Scots policies by the Council just before Christmas has set the tone for all citizens to celebrate and be part of. All right thinking people will surely condemn this cowardly act. The Glenone area, where I have grown myself, enjoys excellent community relations and hopefully these attacks can be seen as isolated incidents.

"Glenone residents have great cross-community pride and respect and are shocked by such attacks. I encourage anyone with any information on these crimes to contact the PSNI."