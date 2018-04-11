Victim of ‘freak accident’ was preparing for daughter’s wedding

A woman who died in a “freak” car accident was preparing for her daughter’s wedding in just a few weeks when she was killed.

Mother of three Anne McCann, aged in her early 50s, was killed on Monday evening in the Altamuskin area of east Co Tyrone, near Sixmilecross.

Parish priest Father Michael O’Dwyer told the News Letter that she had been “full of life,” had only just become a grandmother a few months ago, and had been in the process of preparing for her daughter’s wedding this month.

“All the focus was on that,” he said.

“And suddenly this happens and you’re preparing for a funeral.”

His understanding is the car had been parked on a slope, began to roll, and she tried to stop it but was struck and died at the scene.

“It was a freak accident,” he said. He said whenever you read about such things in the paper “you say ‘isn’t that terrible’, and you move on – but now the focus is on us and the McCanns”.

He said a neighbour of Anne’s, Kathleen McGarvey, had died in a road accident in January, adding: “That area has had a rough couple of months.”

Anne McCann’s funeral is at 11am on Friday at St Mary’s Dunmoyle.