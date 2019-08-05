VIDEO: Rescue dogs get film star roles

Dogs Trust Ballymena has launched a series of mini-films celebrating rescue dogs and their owners.

The aim is to encourage people wanting to welcome a dog into their life to adopt not shop, using the hashtag #MyDogIsForLife to join the conversation.

Over the course of a year new owners who have chosen to give a rescue dog a second chance were asked by the rehoming centre team to catch their favourite moments on camera to show the lifelong bond they now share – with joyful results.

Gladys the Pug became a resident at Dogs Trust Ballymena after being abandoned on the doorstep around Christmas 2017.

She immediately went into Dogs Trust’s Home From Home Fostering programme and her foster carer Aimee loved her so much, that she set about to adopt Gladys permanently.

In the last year of living with her new owner Aimee, Gladys has become good friends with Aimee’s other dog, a Bulldog named Beatrice.

Beatrice had never shown much interest in other dogs but both she and Gladys have become inseparable.

Aimee said: “My Gladys has fit in so well at home and she has so much character. I can’t image my life without her and I think it is also safe to say, neither can Beatrice, as they do everything together.

“It has been brilliant capturing her life with us on camera over the last year, and it’s lovely to look back on everything we have done together.

“We would ask everyone to rescue, it is so rewarding to give a dog a second chance.”

Oonagh Philips, Dogs Trust Ballymena Manager, said:

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that has adopted a Dogs Trust dog, and as we approach the busy summer months we also want to encourage people who would like a dog to be part of their family, to do lots of research in advance.

“That will help give owners the best chance of being able to share many happy years together with their four-legged friend.

“Our dogs will always be part of the Dogs Trust family so it’s wonderful to see them in their forever homes, living the lives they deserve to live, with owners who adore them.

“We always do our best to make sure families find a dog that will suit their daily lives, so if you have a doggie shaped hole in your life, we hope you choose to give a rescue dog a second chance at happiness.”

There is the chance to watch highlights from Gladys’s first year in her forever home logging on to www.dogstrust.org.uk/mydogisforlife

Have you a similar story to tell?

Dogs Trust Ballymena is encouraging dog lovers and owners to use the hashtag #MyDogIsFor Life to share their own rescue dog stories, tagging @dogstrust

To find out more about all of the dogs which are currently waiting for their forever homes at the Ballymena rehoming centre at Teeshan on the outskirts of the town - or at any of the 21 Dogs Trust rehoming centres elsewhere in the UK and in Ireland, visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk