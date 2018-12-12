Village could get parking control

Parking control measures could be introduced at Castledawson in the New Year to deal with growing traffic congestion.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it will monitor the situation over the coming weeks to establish if there is a need to implement controls.

A DfI spokesperson said: “DfI Roads officials met local representatives and the PSNI in November to discuss concerns regarding parked vehicles obstructing traffic on the Main Street in Castledawson.

“It was acknowledged that waiting restrictions could prove unpopular with local businesses.”

Growing concerns prompted the meeting involving DfI officials and PSNI traffic management to a find a way forward.

Parking on both sides of the Main Street has been flagged up by residents as the source of the problem which leads to bottlenecks at peak times.

Diversions due to the work on the new Castledawson-Randalstown dual carriageway has only added to the problem. Villagers have taken to social media to voice their concerns about trying to cross the street safely and drive through it.

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan said local people had genuine concerns regarding parking and traffic flow, and the dangers of crossing the Main Street.

“Both departments are to review the situation and advise regarding the matter in the New Year,” he said.