Vintage trek raises £17,000

Close to half a million pounds has been raised for charity by the Mid-Ulster Vintage Vehicles Club through their annual Vintage Tractor and Car Trek since the first event in 1977.

It said a grand total of £484,000 has been notched up following the latest trek where £17,000 was raised.

At the club’s monthly September meeting Chairman Dominic Marshall and trek oragniser Gary Boland handed over a cheque for £17,000 to Anne Canavan and Dr Auriel Musnier of this year’s chosen charity, Asthma UK.

The fundraising efforts of the club’s members were also celebrated at the meeting. Jim Scott MBE was awarded a shield for highest collector, having raised an amazing £12,180. The second highest amount, of £500 was collected by Dennis Bell, and the third highest amount, £330 was collected by Gary Boland.

Gary Borland, on behalf of the trek organisers, thanked the Charity for their effort in preparation of the trek. Thanks went to those who provided sponsorship including Mid Ulster Cars, JK Coaches, Cloane Construction and Drummullan Service Station and also to those who provided meals in Dungannon and Ballygawley.

Gary also thanked all the collectors, Sidney Scott chairman of the trek for his help, Maurice Rea Snr, Maurice Rea Jnr and Bert McLean for leading the trek, all club members and marshals for their support and Guy Kirkpatrick for hosting the convoy on the Friday stop-over. Finally, a huge thanks was given to Michael McKeown club treasurer for all his hard work.

This year’s trek - the 41st - took place in July and covered 100 miles in two days. Once again it left Moneymore and headed for Cookstown and then Dungannon.

In the afternoon, it made its way through Moygashel, Mossmore, to Aughnacloy and Lisnaweary to Favor Royal. The return trip back to Moneymore was via Ballygawley, Castlecaulfield, Newmills, Stewartstown and Coagh.

The Mid Ulster Vintage Vehicles Club came together as a result of an advert placed in the Mid Ulster Mail in 1974. From a suggestion by John Joe McKernan in 1977, the club organised a sponsored tractor and car trek to Portrush where £4,900 was raised for Multiple Sclerosis Research.