Visitor guide shows off Mid Ulster attractions

Mid Ulster District Council has officially launched its new 2019 Visitor Guide at this year’s Holiday World Show, Belfast, showcasing places to stay, things to do and local attractions and outdoor activities that are sure to cater for all types of visitor needs.

As the tourism industry in Mid Ulster grows from strength to strength, the extended brochure contains all the information you’ll need to plan a trip to Mid Ulster including unique visitor attractions, diverse nature and natural heritage, and exhilarating outdoor activities.

The comprehensive guide also includes a full list of accommodation from 4 star hotels to camping and caravan sites, including listings featuring Tourism NI’s Best Self Catering Stay: Spice Cottages, Dungannon, as well as three new additional B&BS and 18 new additional self-catering properties making another 268 bed spaces available for the 2019 season.

Mid Ulster Council Chair, Councillor Sean McPeake attended the Holiday World Show.

He said: “It’s only when you see all of the information on the wealth of opportunities for things to do and places to stay in Mid Ulster in one place that the strength of the tourism offering in our district becomes clear, and the new 2019 Guide showcases it perfectly.

“Mid Ulster offers a compelling mix of heritage properties, historic and archaeological sites, outdoor and adventure recreation providers, and arts and cultural venues such as Seamus Heaney HomePlace.

“Exciting developments such as the Dark Skies Davagh Observatory coming in 2019 add even more to explore.”