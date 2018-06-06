Vounteers are just Perfect!

A group of volunteers from the Western Health and Social Care Trust area have been recognised for their vital role delivering hearing aid maintenance and information to people with hearing loss across the Trust area.

The awards, held annually by Action on Hearing Loss during National Volunteer Week (June 8-11), recognise volunteers for their role in delivering the services to people with deafness, tinnitus and hearing loss in Northern Ireland.

The group were hailed as being ‘the eyes and ears’ of the charity; supporting 15 monthly Hearing Aid User Support Sessions across the Trust, delivering home visits, hearing checks and information talks, and taking part in fundraising events.

Geraldine Keys, Information Officer for Action on Hearing Loss’ Hear to Inform and Connect Project, which delivers information to people in rural areas, BAME communities and people in care homes said: “This team are worth their weight in gold to this project and others within Action on Hearing Loss. Their willingness, commitment to the project and sharing of their own personal experiences makes them an absolute joy to work with. Their passion for the organisation is obvious when you see them delivering information and they are excellent advocates for the charity in other organisations they are involved with.”

Mary Cruickshank, Hearing Aid Liaison Officer in the Trust area said: “Although the geography of the Western Trust is widespread, the volunteers continue to cover the services seamlessly; providing new batteries, re-tubing and information to NHS hearing aid users, delivering outreach health events and home visits. The team work with the utmost professionalism and are greatly respected for their work.”

Gerry Knight, local Volunteer added: “The volunteers are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as winners of the Northern Ireland Perfect Partners award 2018. The group are steadfast in their approach to working together as a team and sharing their thoughts and ideas on how to help everyone they meet who has a hearing loss or has a family member with hearing loss.”

Action on Hearing Loss is keen to encourage new volunteers from the Trust to get involved in supporting services for people with hearing loss in their local area.” To find out about the opportunities available, visit www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk/volunteering, email volunteering.ireland@hearingloss.org.uk or call 028 9023 9619.