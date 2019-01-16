War memorial in Tyrone village attacked

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of criminal damage being caused to the war memorial on Main Street, Coagh last night.

Sergeant Joe Connaghan said: “We received a report at approximately 12:55 am this morning that concrete slabs of the war memorial had been smashed.

“It is believed the damage was caused sometime between 10:15 pm on Tuesday, 15th of January and 12:55 am on Wednesday, 16th of January.

"This is being treated as a hate crime. and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night from 10:20 pm and saw what happened, or anyone who has information they believe may assist our investigation to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 27 of 16/01/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.