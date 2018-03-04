WEATHER ALERT: Ice warning for Sunday into Monday

The Met Office has issued a fresh Yellow warning for ice across Northern Ireland for Sunday night into Monday morning.

In a warning issued about 10:30am on Sunday morning, the forecaster said: “Icy stretches will continue to be likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

Further rain sleet and snow on higher ground is also expected tonight.

The fresh warning is in place from 11pm on Sunday evening to 11am on Monday morning.

“Driving conditions may become difficult and there is an increased chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces,” the forecaster warned.

The Met Office Yellow weather warning is the least serious of the forecasters’ warnings.

It means that severe weather is possible and that people should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of day to day activities.

Temperatures for the rest of Sunday may reach as high as six degrees, falling to between zero and two degrees tonight.

Monday will see temperatures of around six degrees, so the gradual thaw will continue.

Temperatures will remain around six or seven degrees for the rest of the week so most snow should have disappeared in the early part of the week, the forecaster said.

