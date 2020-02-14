Storm Dennis a possible ‘Weather Bomb’ as it undergoes a period of explosive cyclogenesis - Met Office extends it's yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland for the weekend

The warning, which was originally issued earlier in the week, will come into effect sooner than first expected.

The Met Office stated 'The warning area has been extended to cover more of western Scotland and also to include the whole of Northern Ireland.'

'Northern Ireland can expect strong winds and rain through the weekend and into the start of next week which may lead to some travel disruption.'

The warning for Saturday starts at 7:00am and will run until 8:00pm on Saturday evening.

What to expect:

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

The warnings start on Saturday and run through the weekend into Monday

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Storm Ciara brought coastal and inland flooding

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

What next:

After a short respite a second yellow warning for wind and rain comes into force.

The Met Office warning impact matrix

This runs from 12noon on Sunday through to 12noon on Monday.

The Met Office states, 'Potential for very strong winds to develop in association with Storm Dennis. The location and strength of the strongest winds is uncertain at this stage, but there is a small chance that winds will gust up to 70 mph for a time. More typically winds will gusts to 50 mph at times. The strongest winds could also coincide with the Monday morning peak travel period.'

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Windy on Sunday with showers, strong to gale southwesterly winds. Bright with showers on Monday and Tuesday but becoming less windy.

The projected rainfall graphic for Saturday