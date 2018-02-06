Westlands ‘botanical’ exhibition launched in the Burnavon

Local artist Deborah Malcomson has been working with the residents of Westlands Home, Cookstown to create a range of art work currently on display in the Burnavon, Cookstown in an exhibition launched last week, entitled ‘Botanicals’.

Over an eight week course artist Deborah worked closely with residents from Westlands Home.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr. Kim Ashton; Valentine McIvor, Westland Home Resident, and Olga Gourley, Westland Home.

Each week they created unique pieces of art, exploring the theme of botanicals with different art techniques including; relief printing, monoprint, painting, collage, silk painting, batik painting and clay sculptures.

This accessible arts outreach programme was funded by Mid Ulster District Council and was aimed at engaging residents in arts and crafts activity whilst supporting health and wellbeing. Following display at the Burnavon, the collaboration of work will be returning to Westlands Home as a permanent piece for everyone to enjoy.

Speaking about the time spent with the participants, Deborah said, “I am a firm believer that creativity and the arts can support older people to achieve better health, wellbeing and quality of life. Working closely with residents from Westlands Home to explore art techniques over the past eight weeks, I witnessed them gain more confidence and enjoy each workshop a little more as the weeks progressed.”

The ‘Botanicals’ exhibition is on display in the Burnavon’s First Floor Gallery until Wednesday, February 28, during normal open hours and from one hour before a performance when the theatre is open. Admission is free. For more information contact the Burnavon Box Office on 028 8676 9949.