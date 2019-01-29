What to expect from N.I. snow and ice weather warnings

The Met Office is warning people in Northern Ireland that snow and ice could impact upon infrastructure and public transport.

This is why the Met Office issued the yellow status weather warning for snow and ice for Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

What to expect:

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

- Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The weather warning is active between 3:00pm on Tuesday and 11:00am on Wednesday.

