‘Wheely’ great cycling scheme from Autism NI Mid Ulster

Autism NI Mid Ulster Support Group has held a six-week ‘Balanceability’ programme at Cookstown Leisure Centre, funded by NIE Networks Charities Fund enabling children with Autism to learn how to ride their bicycles.

Autism NI Parent Liaison Officer for Mid Ulster Clare Morse said: “Learning to cycle helps children develop co-ordination and balance, improve communication skills. It increases social inclusion, and encourage a healthier lifestyle.”

“Presenting the children with their certificates and medals Peter Mullan from NIE Networks said: “The sense of freedom and adventure children feel when riding along is an important part of growing up and NIE Networks Charities Fund are privileged to support children with Autism to acquire this skill.”

Clare added: “Everyone taking part enjoyed the exercise, having fun and making friends. All the children successfully completed the course and thanks go to the proud family members who encouraged and supported them to achieve this incredible goal.”

If you would like to attend the Autism NI Mid Ulster Support Group, its next meeting takes place on Thursday, November 9 from 7pm in Cookstown Leisure Centre. To register call Autism NI on 02890 401729 (option 1).

Picking up new skills during the six-week Balanceability programme at Cookstown Leisure Centre.

Autism NI Mid Ulster Support Group has held a six-week Balanceability programme at Cookstown Leisure Centre, funded by NIE Networks Charities Fund enabling children with Autism to learn how to ride their bicycles.

Autism NI Parent Liaison Officer for Mid Ulster Clare Morse said: "Learning to cycle helps children develop co-ordination and balance, improve communication skills. It increases social inclusion, and encourage a healthier lifestyle."