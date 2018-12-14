Wind farm awards help community projects

Seven community and voluntary projects from the Draperstown area have been awarded a total of £10,000 in support from the Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm Community Fund.

REG Power Management, who asset manage the three turbine Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm, located in close proximity to Draperstown, offers financial support to community and voluntary groups within a four mile radius of the wind farm site through the Community Fund.

The Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm Community Fund grants have been awarded to Ballinascreen Men’s Shed, Draperstown Traders Association, Bancran Tug of War Team, STEPS Mental Health, Ballinascreen Credit Union, Sixtowns Cross Community Group and Draperstown Celtic Football Club.

Carey Green, REG Power Management commented “As a long-term asset manager of wind farms, we consider it vital to be an active partner in communities where they are located and believe the projects supported by the Community Fund this year will be of great benefit to the local community.”

Laurence O’Kane, The Workspace Group, commented “We are delighted to be working in partnership with REG Power Management to support other community projects in Draperstown through the Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm Community Fund.”

REG Power Management is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. They have developed and built over 1000MW of operational wind and solar projects, not only in the UK but in Canada and Poland.

Workspace was established in 1985 to stimulate social and economic regeneration in the Magherafelt District Council area. Since then they have become one of Ireland’s leading forces for community economic and social regeneration. Today in addition to providing business support services and business property the Workspace Group is also involved in recruitment, training and employment initiatives.

For more information on the Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm Community Fund contact The Workspace Group on 028 7962 8113 or email nicole@theworkspacegroup.org.