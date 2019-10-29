Woman left ‘critical’ after collision

A woman in her 80s is critically ill in hospital following a collision at Forthill Park Cemetery in Cookstown.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police in Cookstown received a report of the collision involving a car and a pedestrian at a cemetery at Westland Road South at around 10.20am on Monday, October 28.

They said: “A woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital following the collision and remains critically ill today.

“The driver has been spoken to by police and enquiries into the collision are ongoing.”

In a social media post on Monday night PSNI Cookstown said: “The Forthill Park Cemetery car park in Cookstown is currently closed due an earlier Road Traffic Collision.”

Cookstown Councillor Trevor Wilson, who knows the lady concerned, said she was well known around the town and added: “This is a tragic accident.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her and all concerned.

“I wish her a speedy recovery.”