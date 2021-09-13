Woman treated for injuries after falling into Moyola River

Police say they received a report for the concern for the safety of the woman in the Bells Terrace area of the village at around 4.45pm on Friday.

It was reported the woman had fallen into a nearby river.

Officers and other members of the emergency services attended and the woman was recovered from the water.

Emergency services attending the incident.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

---

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.