Woman treated for injuries after falling into Moyola River
A woman was recovered after falling into the River Moyola in Castledawson.
Police say they received a report for the concern for the safety of the woman in the Bells Terrace area of the village at around 4.45pm on Friday.
It was reported the woman had fallen into a nearby river.
Officers and other members of the emergency services attended and the woman was recovered from the water.
She was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.
