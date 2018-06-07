Work go ahead to bring natural gas to Coalisland

SGN Natural Gas have confirmed that the construction phase to bring natural gas to Coalisland began on Monday (June 4).

This significant milestone in the development of the SGN Natural Gas network will enable homes and businesses to have access to an alternative energy choice in the area as soon as possible.

The construction timeline to bring natural gas to Coalisland has been brought forward to facilitate a major public realm scheme being undertaken by Mid Ulster District Council.

The initial works will commence on Platters Hill and progress to Main Street, making their way through the town with a target completion date of mid-Autumn 2018.

David Butler, Head of Engineering, confirmed that hundreds of people were currently employed in various roles on the construction of the new natural gas network. The multimillion pound investment is one of the biggest infrastructure projects carried out in the West.

Mr. Butler explained: “Our dedicated project team and contractors are pulling out all the stops to ensure that significant ongoing work to create the infrastructure to bring natural gas to the West for the first time is progressing well. The work in Coalisland is a significant phase of this development and we are delighted to bring this piece of work forward to facilitate the progression of the upcoming public realm scheme.”

SGN Natural Gas stated that it was engaging directly with local residents, traders, civic leaders, project partners and other stakeholders on an ongoing basis to ensure they received prior notification of roadworks and estimated timelines for completion.

For information including regular updates on roadworks visit www.sgnnaturalgas.co.uk