Work underway on new £1.8m waste transfer station at Drumcoo facility

Construction has begun on a £1.8m Waste Transfer Station in Dungannon.

The new facility, at the rear of the existing recycling centre at Drumcoo, is being built by Mid Ulster District Council.

It will act as a central point for bin lorries to empty their waste before it is collected for onward transport to waste treatment and processing plants.

Visiting the site as construction began, Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Ronan McGinley, said: “This is a substantial investment in the Drumcoo site which coincides with the mothballing of the existing landfill site at Tullyvar in Aughnacloy which is reaching the end of its life.

“The new modern facility ensures we have the ability to manage waste arising in the Dungannon area and to do so more efficiently.”

The contractor is Woodvale Construction Company and the work is expected to be completed this summer.

Back in July 2016, Drumcoo Recycling Centre reopened following a £750,000 complete re-development works resulting in a two level facility.