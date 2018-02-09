World solo drumming champion in Cookstown charity concert

Steven McWhirter, Inveraray and District Pipe Band, Adult 2017 World Solo Drumming Champion. (Photo by Peter Hazzard).
Upperlands (Maghera) man Gary Smyth (Leading Drummer of Quinn Memorial Pipe Band) is holding a charity concert ‘Kids with Cancer’ which will be held in the Royal Hotel Cookstown on Saturday, February 17 with all proceeds in aid of the Children’s Cancer Unit, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Gary’s son Calum (Quinn Memorial Pipe Band) from Magherafelt will be taking part in the event along with a great line up of pipe bands, pipers and drummers including former Ahoghill man Steven McWhirter, who recently won his eighth World Solo drumming title.

Chris McNicholl, Inveraray & District Pipe Band. Photo by Peter Hazzard).

Steven, a former member of Cullybackey Pipe Band is now a member of current world champion pipe band, Inveraray and District.

Calum Smyth, Quinn Memorial Pipe Band. (Photo by Peter Hazzard).

