Wrap those water pipes ahead of predicted cold snap

Ahead of the predicted cold snap forecast by the Met Office for the end of January, Mid Ulster Council has joined forces with NI Water to remind the public that it’s time to insulate their water pipes around the home.

Frozen pipes can burst and cause flooding, so it is vital when we are wrapping ourselves up that we take the time to make sure pipes in our homes and businesses are well wrapped and protected from the cold weather.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, supporting the initiative said, “We are encouraging Mid Ulster residents and businesses to take the time now to think about insulating their pipes to get ahead before the weather turns cold.

“Prevention is better than a cure, and planning in advance can help with avoiding a loss of water supply because of frozen pipes, or the devastation of clearing up a flood after your pipes have burst. It is important to take the time now to check your water pipes, remind yourself where your stop valve is located and how to turn it off if needed.”

The Council and NI Water are encouraging consumers and businesses to ensure their water pipes are insulated and check everyone in the house or business premises knows where the stop valve is located.

The devastation caused by burst pipes cannot be underestimated. Not only can the water cause structural damage to a property, but also lasting damage to personal items.

The advice is to ensure that in freezing weather you keep your property as warm as possible even when you are out, ensure taps are turned off and leave the trap door to the roof space open to let warm air flow in during extreme weather conditions when there is the chance that un-lagged water tanks and pipes could freeze. These simple measures could prevent damage to your property and you having to phone a plumber.

NI Water would also encourage those customers who have additional needs to contact them and enquire about their customer care register. If there is an interruption to your supply from the main water distribution network, NI Water can ensure you are dealt with as a priority.

There are lots of simple things that homes and businesses can do to prepare for a cold winter, and there’s no time like the present to get started including: Wrap up pipes and water tanks with lagging – high street DIY stores have everything you need.

Fix dripping taps – even a small trickle can result in a frozen pipe. Find your property’s stop tap and make sure you can turn it off – most are under the kitchen sink.