Youth arrested in Piotr Krowka murder probe

A 17-year-old male has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of 36-year-old Piotr Krowka in Maghera.

Mr Krowka's body was discovered on Tuesday 3 April in the Co Londonderry town.

Forensics at the scene of the murder in Maghera

Police arrested the youth this morning - and he currently remains in police custody.

A 19-year-old man arrested earlier in connection with the murder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage of the Maghera town area on Saturday 31st March to contact the incident room at Magherafelt PSNI Station by calling 101, quoting reference number 919 of 03/04/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.