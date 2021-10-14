Norway bow and arrow attack: Danish man charged with killing five in Kongsberg

(Photo by TORSTEIN BE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Five people have been killed and two more injured in a bow and arrow attack in Norway.

Police have arrested and charged a Danish man on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

The attack took place in the town of Kongsberg, south-west of the capital of Oslo, at 6:30pm local time.

Among the seriously injured was an off duty police officer who was shopping at the time. Both the injured remain in intensive care.

At a glance: 5 key points

The incidents took place in the town of Kongsberg - located 51 miles southwest of the capital city, Oslo.

Police will investigate whether it was an act of terrorism, and believe the Danish man, aged 37, acted alone. Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported that the suspect cooperated with police and gave detailed information to officers about what had happened, according to his lawyer.

The incident is the worst death toll of any attack in Norway since 2011m when far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people.

What’s been said?

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said reports of the incident had been "horrifying".

"I understand that many people are afraid, but it’s important to emphasise that the police are now in control," she told a news conference.

Police chief Oeyvind Aas told a news conference: "A man was apprehended at 6.47pm. From the information we have at the moment, one person committed this act alone."

"It is natural to consider whether it is an act of terrorism," he said, but it is "too early to come to any conclusion".

Richard Wood, the UK’s ambassador to Norway, tweeted from his official account: “Police confirming that five people have been killed in #Kongsberg and several injured including a policeman. A shocking incident. Sincere condolences to those affected.”

One witness told local outlet TV2 she had heard a commotion and seen a woman taking cover, then a "man standing on the corner with arrows in a quiver on his shoulder and a bow in his hand".