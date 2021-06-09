We’ve found the best electric standing fans for cooling you down this summer, from high street brands

Best fans 2021: electric standing fans for cooling you down this summer - from Currys, B&Q and Dyson
Best fans electric standing fans for cooling you down this summer
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
You might not think it’s time to buy a fan just yet but, as summer marches in, you don’t want to leave it to the last minute because not only do fans generally sell out quickly in midsummer – especially if there is a heatwave.
Added to that, Covid has annihilated world production assemblies and transportation of most domestic products on a massive scale.
As a result, product shortages are bound to occur so strike before the iron’s hot.
Cooling fans come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from tall pedestals to floor and desktop models.
All of the models reviewed here are equipped with a number of fan speeds and most oscillate for wider room coverage.
They will all do a grand job of keeping you more comfortable in warm weather.
MeacoCool 1056 Air Circulator
The 1056 Air Circulator is available in two variants – a tall pedestal version and this slightly less obtrusive floor or desktop-mounted model.
For a shade under £100, it is one of the most effective and feature-filled fans on the market. It’s also exceptionally quiet, even when used at full speed.
The 1056 comes with 12 fan speeds and produces one of the strongest direct breezes of any model on sale – at full pelt it shifts 1,056 cubic metres of air per hour – and you can really feel the effect from several metres away.
It also comes with an amazing three-way oscillation function – horizontal, vertical and close to 360˚ of circular motion. The latter setting is a great way to keep air moving around an entire room.
No matter the budget, if there’s one fan that really excels at moving large volumes of air without making a racket about it, then this is it. For sheer effectiveness and full surround breeze production, the MeacoCool 1056 Air Circulator is almost in a class of its own.
Dyson Purifier Cool
Best for: stylish cooling
Dyson produces a fan-only version called the Cool but we are featuring this more expensive model because it cleans the air at the same time (you can read about this facet in our guide to Air Purifiers) and is more readily available to buy.
Along with its air cleaning tech, the tall-standing Purifier Cool also happens to be one of the most stylish and efficient fans in the industry.
Being of Dyson origin, it uses a powerful and very convoluted Air Multiplier to ram the rushing air through invisible vents on the inside of its empty elongated portal.
This not only creates a much more consistent breeze without any buffeting, but the whole bladeless assembly is really easy to keep clean – simply wipe down with a damp cloth.
The Purifier Cool comes with 10 fan speeds though it has to be said that the highest setting is fairly loud. It can also be controlled using the supplied magnetic remote control or the excellent Dyson Connect app.
One of the very best things about this fan is its wide-span oscillating function which ranges from 45˚ to a remarkable 350˚.
Figure in the wherewithal to have the airflow pushed in a diffused fashion to the rear of the fan when you don’t want to be cooled and you have one of the finest – albeit most expensive – fans currently vying for your attention.
Swan Retro 16 Inch Stand Fan
Best for: retro appeal
The popular Swan’s main USP is its classic retro design which looks perfect in homes already equipped with period-style Smeg, Dualit and KitchenAid appliances.
At full bore, this oscillating three-speed pedestal fan whips up a veritable gale that you can feel from many metres away.
However, it is pretty loud on its highest speed setting so consider turning it down a notch if watching TV or listening to music.
The Swan is available in nine striking colours and is very easy to assemble. It does, however, consume around 50 watts of electricity at full bore so perhaps avoid running it all day. If you think a tall-standing 16-inch fan like this is too large for your room, consider its stablemate, the Swan Retro 12-inch Desktop version instead. It’s not as powerful but it has a smaller footprint, is £20 cheaper and it comes with exactly the same functions.
B&Q Chrome-effect 12" 45W Desk Fan
Best for: value
Although it looks like it’s made from polished steel, this 12-inch desktop fan’s plinth is actually chromium plated plastic. But that shouldn’t put you off because it still looks authentically retro-esque and, more importantly, it blows a decently stiff breeze.
Like the similarly-styled Swan reviewed above, this model comes with a 90˚ oscillating function, three fan speeds and simple vertical adjustment by grabbing the fan housing and pulling it down our pushing it up.
Sold under the B&Q brand name, this is an excellent budget-priced desktop and kitchen option that looks more expensive than it is – at least from a distance.
If you’re a fan of Dualit’s range of classic silver toasters, kettles and Nespresso machines, then this is the fan that best compliments them.
MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator
Best for: portability
This personal battery and USB-powered portable fan has many great uses, whether it’s cooling yourself while working at a desktop, placing on the bedside table, helping cool a computer during a heatwave or taking it away with you on a camping trip.
The 260c has four fan speeds and it runs for up to 14 hours on a full USB charge. That’s an impressive stat that you will come to appreciate when you’re nowhere near an electricity source and your skin is melting in the heat.
You’d think a fan than measures just 16cm in diameter wouldn’t have much cooling effect but, with an air-shifting stat of 260m³/hour, the MeacoFan 260c is surprisingly plucky for such a dinky thing, especially when positioned close to your face.
Granted, it doesn’t have automatic oscillation – you simply angle it to the most appropriate position – but it’s cheap to buy and highly practical. It even comes with a built-in night light.