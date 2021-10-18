Ed Sheeran

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The global superstar and singer of hits such as Bad Habits, Shape of You, and Afterglow will be playing at Belfast’s Boucher Playing fields on Thursday May 12 2022 at 4pm, and Friday May 13 2022.

It is part of a UK tour that will see Sheeran playing 39 nights across the UK, including in Cardiff, Manchester, London and Glasgow.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, September 25, 2021. They are available from the following authorised websites: www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.seetickets.com / www.eventim.co.uk / www.gigantic.com / www.Myticket.co.uk / www.Axs.com and www.safc.com/concerts/ed-sheeran

In order to make buying legitimate tickets easier on the day, fans are encouraged to sign up for an account with an official ticket vendor in advance of the on sale. There is no pre-sale.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets will be available at face value only. The tickets are £80 and £50 in London and £75 and £45 regionally. All tickets are subject to a maximum 10% booking fee, plus a maximum £2.75 transaction charge per order.

The playlist

On the 2022 tour, fans will get to see Ed perform tracks from his upcoming album, + - = ÷ x, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

Ed’s highly anticipated new album will be released on October 29 featuring tracks such as Shivers and Bad Habits.

Secondary ticketing

There’s a number of restrictions in place to clamp down on secondary ticketing. Tickets are only available digitally and to gain access to the concert you are required to bring your fully charged mobile phone or smartphone. You may be required to produce your email booking confirmation and a valid form of photo ID that matches the name on the confirmation.

The matching ID of the surname of the lead booker will be an entry requirement, the other tickets bought by that person can be used for other people as long as they ALL arrive with the lead booker. If you want to buy as gifts then you’ll also have to attend to get your recipients into the show.

There will be a strict limit of 6 tickets per show date per transaction.

Under 16s should be accompanied by an adult. No children under 5.

Fans who become unable to go to the shows will be able to sell their tickets to other fans at the price they paid + a booking fee through the official fan to fan face value resale platform at the place they purchased the tickets.