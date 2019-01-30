Cookstown finish third in Irish Indoor Championships

Cookstown couldn’t repeat the performance which saw them claim the Ulster title last weekend, but came in third at the Irish Indoor Championships at Antrim Forum on Sunday.

The Reds looked to be in control of their semi-final against Railway Union but had only a solitary Jack Haycock goal to show for their first half domination.

Railway made them pay as they took control in the second period, booking their place in the final with a 3-1 win.

In the third-fourth playoff against Limerick, Cookstown were back to their best and fought their way into a 4-2 lead at half time with goals from Stu Smyth, Haycock, Mark Crooks and Michael Kerr.

They then extended their lead to 8-3 at the finish thanks to a second half Smyth hat-trick and an excellent Scott McCabe finish.

“It was disappointing not to get to the final, but Railway were the better side in the second half and took their chances,” said Stu Smyth.

“It has been great to be involved in the indoor series over the past week. It’s a really fun form of the game.

“Hopefully this experience - along with the effort we’ve been putting in at practice and in the Anderson Cup - will set us up nicely for the resumption of the EYHL.

“We’ve three seriously tough matches coming up and we need to be at it right from the whistle.

“There’s no harder opposition than Three Rock Rovers but we’ll take them on on Saturday with the right attitude with a bit of confidence and looking for points.”

On Thursday past, Cookstown confirmed their place in the next round of the Anderson Cup with a 9-0 win over Newry Olympic at Steelweld Park. Stu Smyth hit four goals while Michael Kerr smashed a double. Ryan Millar, Greg Allen and Mark Crooks claimed the other goals.

Cookstown Ladies had a frustrating day at home to Ballyclare in Senior League 2.

A brace of goals from Paula Black was not enough as they went down by 4-2.

This Saturday the Ladies are away to Holywood.

Cookstown II maintained their place at the top of the log in JL1 with a convincing 6-2 win over Instonians II on Saturday.

Alan Carson was in great form, scoring a hat trick with the other goals coming from Andy McWhirter, Stevie Allen and Gavy Butler.

Cookstown III had an incredibly tough match against Bangor II at Steelweld on Saturday.

The 4-3 loss puts them into third place in JL2, two points off Mossley II and Bangor II. Mitch Greer hit two goals while Chrissy Burns also scored.

It was a similar case for Cookstown IV who were playing South Antrim III at home.

They lost 5-4 with the goals coming from Richard McGaw and Julian Costelloe as well as a Steven Stewart brace.