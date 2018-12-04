Hockey: Cookstown Ladies to the ‘four’!

Cookstown Ladies scored an excellent 4-2 win over Larne to put them back in the chasing pack at the foot of Senior 2.

Leanne Johnston smashed the first for the Reds before Rebecca Hamilton hit her team’s first hat-trick of the season and her first for Cookstown Ladies.

Rebecca Hughes and Paula Black were brilliant in the lead up to Hamilton’s goals.

“Today everything felt like it had came together,” said Cookstown Captain Claire McCammon.

“At half time we didn’t have any tactical improvements to work on - it was just a case of ‘more of the same’.

“Training together on a regular basis has allowed us to work on our strengths and weaknesses as a team.

“We are growing stronger and more confident with every match.

“We worked so hard today and were really consistent throughout the match.

“We didn’t give up and were really confident that we could pull off the win.”

The Solo Fuels MVP was Rebecca Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Cookstown III were in the mood to score goals at Steelweld Park on Saturday!

The Reds raced to an 8-0 win against Annadale III with Gareth Cuddy smashing five goals.

His fellow Sandholian, Chrissy Burns, wasn’t to be left out, hitting a brace of goals while Scotty Nelson chipped in with one.

It seemed to be going the same way for Cookstown II in their League Cup semi-final against Banbridge III at Havelock Park.

The Reds fought their way to a 2-0 lead through Andrew McWhirter and Ryan Donaldson goals with 20 minutes to play.

However, Bann bounced back with three short corner goals without reply to send them into the final against Lisnagarvey II.

The Solo Fuels MVP was Callum Anderson